PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Waiting at the bus stop on a cold, windy day can be tough, but sometimes you find happiness in the most unexpected places.

“I love the Christmas bus,” one woman screamed as she hops off the 41 Port Authority Bus.

“It’s cute, it’s really exciting and I love it,” said Quia Pope, a Port Authority rider.

“It makes you forget about the cold and kind of forget about the worries this time of year,” said Julian Clark, another Port Authority rider.

About a half dozen Port Authority buses, and a trolley, are currently decked out in Christmas decorations. The big dose of cheer is all thanks to the hard work of the individual bus drivers and a few members of the maintenance crew.

On the 41 bus Friday, the stockings were hung by the fare box with care. The walls were wrapped up in paper and bows.

“You just kind of get the magic of the holidays back,” said Clark.

The happiness and surprise on the faces of riders was contagious.

“This is pretty spectacular actually – I’m glad that I got on,” said Clinton Davis, a Port Authority rider.

The driver of this particular bus – Amy – couldn’t do an on-camera interview because she was focused on driving. But, she did say that it took her several hours to perfect her decorations.

She said, “They are way better than last year’s.”

Her daily riders appreciate her efforts.

“I wish they were all decorated this way,” said Davis.

Amy said she received help from her two coworkers, Tom and Rusty.

She said she will be changing her route everyday—to spread the joy of Christmas through all of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods.