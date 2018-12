Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Hundreds of people were without power in Penn Hills Friday evening due to a transformer explosion.

At one time, more than 600 customers were in the dark.

According to Duquesne Light, crews were brought in immediately to restore electricity to everyone. And, just before 8 p.m., they reported that power had been restored.

Many of the outages were reported along Verona Road.

