Comments
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
- Scarehouse Creepy Christmas
- Kennywood Holiday Lights
- Carnegie Science Center Elf: The Sleepover
- The Joy of Cookies: Cookie Tour 2018
- Christmas Shopping Tour Of The Little Shops Of Butler County
- Let There Be Lights Weekend, Ellwood City
- Sewickley’s Annual Light Up Night, Santa Parade, & Santa At The Station
- Christmas On The Farm
- Zelienople Christmas In The Park
- Zelienople Miracle On Main Street
- Christmas Magic At McCandless Crossing
- North Boros Lite Up Nite
- Robinson Christmas Tree Light In The Park
- Ohio Township’s Tree Lighting Celebration