UPPER HILL (KDKA) — Three people were injured a car crash in the Upper Hill on Saturday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Blessing Street just off of Bigelow Boulevard.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the collision.

bigelow boulevard crash 3 Injured In Bigelow Boulevard Crash

(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety Department/Facebook)

One woman was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue crews. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A second person was also transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a third person went to the hospital by private means for evaluation.

Officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.

