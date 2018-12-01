Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER HILL (KDKA) — Three people were injured a car crash in the Upper Hill on Saturday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Blessing Street just off of Bigelow Boulevard.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One woman was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue crews. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A second person was also transported to the hospital in stable condition, and a third person went to the hospital by private means for evaluation.

Officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation.