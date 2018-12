Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — An SUV smashed into a building in Carrick on Saturday night.

It happened on Brownsville Road near the Shop ‘n Save.

A woman who was walking nearby witnessed the crash.

“The truck … came flying down. He hit the curb, wheel pops and he just went flying into the old– what was Citizens Bank, crashing through the wall,” the witness said.

The cause of the crash is unclear at the time.

