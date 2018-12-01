Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County on Saturday.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Old National Pike in Donegal Township.

The Washington County coroner’s office says a female driver was traveling west on Old National Pike when she crossed the eastbound lane, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The victim has not yet been identified.

A passenger who was in the vehicle was transported to Wheeling Hospital in an unknown condition.

The crash is under investigation.