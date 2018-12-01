Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed on Friday when his truck struck a tree in Westmoreland County.

Joseph E. Lopuch, of Latrobe, Pa., was traveling south on Bethel Church Road when his pickup crossed into the northbound lanes before crossing into the berm and striking a tree.

Mr. Lopuch was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his truck. He was transported to Latrobe Hospital, where he later died.

It is unclear what caused Mr. Lopuch’s vehicle to veer off the road.