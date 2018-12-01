  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    02:05 AMPerson of Interest
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dick Thornburgh, George H.W. Bush, Local TV, President George H.W. Bush

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Remembrances and condolences are pouring in as the nation honors former President George H.W. Bush, who passed away at his Houston home Friday night at age 94.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thornburgh and his wife will be attending the funeral.

Their friendship and association began in 1980 when then-Republican presidential candidate George H.W. Bush stopped in Harrisburg, seeking support from then-Pennsylvania Governor Richard Thornburgh.

The former governor obliged by putting a “You got a friend in Pennsylvania” badge on Bush’s lapel.

dick thornburgh george hw bush A Humble Person & A Wonderful Friend: Former Gov. Dick Thornburgh Remembers Former President George H.W. Bush

L: Dick Thornburgh (Photo Credit: KDKA); R: former President George H.W. Bush (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“This was a man who was bigger than life, but you know, as often of so-called famous people, when you got right down to it, he was just a wonderful friend,” Thornburgh told KDKA-TV News on Saturday.

Their relationship would grow from there. Thornburgh was the Attorney General at the end of President Ronald Reagan’s term in 1988 and he stayed on with the Bush administration until 1991.

He says one of President Bush’s greatest accomplishments was the passage of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Thornburgh was the point man in the A.D.A. campaign.

“My wife and I have a wonderful son who is mentally retarded and has made enormous progress, but still can take advantage of the A.D.A. and help other people,” he said.

Even though President Bush got most of the credit for passage of the A.D.A., Thornburgh says he always gave credit to others.

“He was a humble person. He never threw his weight around as President of the United States,” Thornburgh said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s