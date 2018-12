Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took crews several hours to get a fire under control in the Borough of Wall early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers reported that a call came in around 1 a.m. for the fire in the 400 block of Versailles Avenue.

Neighbors also told KDKA that four dogs died in the blaze.

Luckily, the two residents were not home at the time of the fire, although their home was destroyed.