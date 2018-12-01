Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Christmas is the time of year when donations role in as people get in the spirit to help the needy.

Two local organizations were busy this week collecting toys and gifts for families in need.

—When you need a place to store hundreds of toys, where do you go?

Hub Insurance went to the Foxwell EMS facility in Fox Chapel.

Workers at the insurance company bought the Christmas gifts, and for the first time, Foxwell is providing help in storing and distributing the toys.

“Especially doing what we do, it’s nice to see people and help people when they are not sick or injured,” Cmdr. Josh Worth said. “It’s nice to be able to help them in their time of need.”

All 400 toys are being donated as part of the Toys for Tots program.

—There was even more holiday joy Friday in Downtown Pittsburgh. There, they were loading trucks with hundreds of toys and items for 69 families in Allegheny County.

The gifts were purchased by Highmark Health employees and the families were identified by the Salvation Army as those in need.

“We have the parents, we have the kids, it’s the whole family,” said Jerry DeNucci of Highmark Health. “We are coming together to give a good holiday.”

“You now, some of these families, they wouldn’t have a smile at Christmas if it weren’t for donors that provide toys,” said Major Amy Merchant of the Salvation Army.

Those wrapped gifts are now heading to the Veterans Association warehouse. All of the toys and items will be given to the families by the end of next week.