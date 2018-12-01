Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been indicted on sexual exploitation charges for allegedly producing and possessing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jeffrey Porch coerced two female children to “engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct” in 2017.

Investigators also found that Porch possessed “visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct” in February 2018.

Porch could face a maximum total sentence of 80 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 or both.