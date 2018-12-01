Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are trying to help a victim of a multi-vehicle crash in Slippery Rock Township get in touch with a Good Samaritan.

Eight people were injured when a tractor trailer slammed into the back of a pickup truck on Route 422 in Lawrence County on Wednesday night, causing a chain reaction involving nine vehicles.

State police said Saturday that an unknown female Good Samaritan provided support and offered comfort to two people in a Toyota Highlander while they were waiting to receive medical attention.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander told state police the Good Samaritan’s care and support was “immeasurable” and the driver is very grateful and wishes to thank her personally.

State police say the Good Samaritan was possibly following the tractor trailer prior to the crash.

The Good Samaritan or anyone who may know her identity is asked to contact state police at (724) 598-2211.