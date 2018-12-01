Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is sixth in the NFL with 77 catches heading into Sunday’s games. But, more importantly, he is teaming up with an organization to help military veterans make catches of their own — in the job market.

Smith-Schuster will appear on ESPN’s NFL Countdown on Sunday with Beaver Falls resident and military veteran Myron Ellis, promoting a charity that helps veterans find work.

Smith-Schuster and Ellis will be promoting the Call of Duty Endowment for the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign.

“This is something that is really special to me,” Smith-Shuster said on his Instagram account. “It’s an honor to team up with Call of Duty Endowment and inspiring Purple Heart recipient Myron Ellis, as we all push for more high-quality jobs for veterans.”

The Call of Duty Endowment is a nonprofit that provides millions of dollars in funding and support while working toward battling veteran unemployment and underemployment. It recently announced that more than 50,000 veterans found employment through Endowment-backed organizations. The organization hopes to place 100,000 vets in high quality jobs by 2024.

Ellis is a retired Sergeant in the Marines and veteran of four combat deployments in Afghanistan. After retiring from the Marines, he attained a bachelor’s degree in business management from Robert Morris University and currently is working toward a graduate degree at La Roche. He resides in Beaver Falls with his wife and daughter.

Smith-Schuster is part of a group of more than 800 NFL players who will auction cleats in support of the charity.

The segment is scheduled to run on ESPN between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.