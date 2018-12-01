  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A couple lost their dogs when a fire broke out at their West Mifflin home Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on McGowan Avenue near Whigham Street.

west mifflin fire Couple Loses Dogs In West Mifflin House Fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The fire rose to two alarms and firefighters had to punch a hole in the attic of the two-story home to put out the fire.

KDKA-TV’s Pam Surano reports two dogs were killed in the fire.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s