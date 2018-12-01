Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A couple lost their dogs when a fire broke out at their West Mifflin home Saturday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on McGowan Avenue near Whigham Street.

The fire rose to two alarms and firefighters had to punch a hole in the attic of the two-story home to put out the fire.

KDKA-TV’s Pam Surano reports two dogs were killed in the fire.

Smoke is still pouring from the back of the house in the 500 block of McGowan Avenue in West Mifflin. Waiting for the fire chief to give further details. The house appears to be a total loss. The couple that lives here lost their two dogs in this fire. Details on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7wYFf94tpz — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) December 2, 2018

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details