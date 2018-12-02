Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A passenger Amtrak train struck a vehicle Sunday morning in Sewickley Township.

Authorities say that at approximately 6:53 a.m. a vehicle was struck by a passenger Amtrak train at the intersection of Sharner Road and Volk Road in Sewickley Township.

The vehicle then fled the scene of the accident, according to police.

No injuries were reported and crews cleared the scene shortly before 7:40 a.m.

Greensburg State Police are investigating the accident.

