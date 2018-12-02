  • KDKA TVOn Air

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire in Beaver Falls on Sunday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at a home at the corner of 10th Street and 10th Avenue.

According to Beaver Fall Fire Chief Mark Stowe, no one was home at the time the fire started. Neighbors saw the flames and called 911.

beaver falls fire dog Firefighters Rescue Dog From Beaver Falls House Fire

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

When crews arrived at the scene, fire was showing through a first-floor rear window. Firefighters entered the home and found a pit bull in a cage near the fire.

The firefighters were able to rescue the dog and contain the fire to one room on the first floor.

Stowe says the homeowner emptied ashes from a wood burner into a plastic bin, which sparked the fire. The homeowner told Stowe he thought the ashes had cooled down when he put them into the bin.

beaver falls house fire Firefighters Rescue Dog From Beaver Falls House Fire

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

The house was declared uninhabitable.

No one was injured.

