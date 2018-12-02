  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMSteelers Kick-Off
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Car Accident, Car On Roof, Greenfield Bridge, Local TV, Parkway East, Parkway East Outbound, Pennsylvania State Police, PSP

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured when a car was flipped onto its roof Sunday morning.

According to officials, two people were taken to the hospital following the accident that was reported around 8 a.m.

The accident occurred on the parkway east outbound, just before the Greenfield Bridge.

Police have not released how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s