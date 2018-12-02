Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people were injured when a car was flipped onto its roof Sunday morning.

According to officials, two people were taken to the hospital following the accident that was reported around 8 a.m.

The accident occurred on the parkway east outbound, just before the Greenfield Bridge.

Police have not released how the accident happened or how many vehicles were involved.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the accident.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details