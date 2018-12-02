Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — Officials say a man was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Elliott early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Steuben Street near Belton Way.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling along Steuben Street toward Herschel Street when he struck a pole, causing his car to spin and strike a second pole.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified male driver trapped inside his car. He was unresponsive.

Pittsburgh EMS and Bureau of Fire personnel extricated the driver from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.