NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA/AP) — State police say two men attacked a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer who was investigating a possible hunting violation in Schuylkill County.

The 58-year-old game warden had responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township located off of Peach Mountain Road when he encountered two men on ATVs around 10 a.m. Saturday and began to question them.

A physical altercation soon broke out between the three, and authorities say the warden fired one shot from his pistol during the struggle.

Pa Game Commission Officer assaulted in Schuylkill County. Call PSP Schuylkill Haven with any information. pic.twitter.com/yeJYmbodPE — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) December 2, 2018

The two men then eventually fled the area on their ATVs. They remained at large Sunday.

Police are searching for the men that were riding a yellow and black ATV and a white and Silver ATV. Each of the suspects is between the height of 5′ 7″ and 5′ 9″, average build and approximately 50 to 60-year-old.

The game warden was taken to Lehigh Valley Schuylkill Medical East Campus via ambulance to be treated for his injuries.

Further details regarding his identity and the extent of injuries were not disclosed.

