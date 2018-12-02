Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
PIAA Class 3A
State Semifinal
Aliquippa 41, Sharon 7
PIAA Class 6A
State Semifinal
Harrisburg 27, Coatesville 24
St. Joseph’s Prep 37, Pine-Richland 0
(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)