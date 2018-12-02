  • KDKA TV

CHERRY HILL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man who was doing some fall cleaning found an unexpected surprise.

Pennsylvania State Police say that a man in Somerset County was cleaning his gutters and what he found was more than leaves and sticks.

Authorities say in a release to KDKA-TV that the Penn Run man found a shotgun in his gutters on Nov. 25.

State troopers did not say who the gun belonged to or where the shotgun came from, but are investigating the incident.

