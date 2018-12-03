  • KDKA TVOn Air

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — A lockdown is over at Youngstown State University after reports that a man was spotted on campus with a gun.

The lockdown was put in place around noon when campus officials said the suspect was seen near the recreation center.

He was described as a black male with dreadlocks, wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

No shots were ever fired during the incident.

The university said on Twitter that they were lifting the lockdown a little after 1 p.m.

They said the suspect had turned himself in to police.

No injuries were reported.

The university says they will resume classes at 3 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

