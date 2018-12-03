Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Department of Defense has identified another soldier killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan as being from the western Pennsylvania area.

According to the Pentagon, Army Sgt. Jason Mitchell McClary is from Export, Westmoreland County.

The 24-year-old was injured by an improvised explosive device on Nov. 27 in Ghazni province.

He was being treated at a hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, where he died on Sunday, Dec. 2, from his injuries.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, a graduate of Hopewell High School, was also killed in the explosion. Two other military members also died.

McClary was with the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson, Colorado.

McClary previously served in Iraq for seven months in 2016 and had deployed to Afghanistan in April.

McClary had several military medals, including two Purple Hearts. He leaves behind a wife, and two young boys.

The Department of Defense say the explosion is under investigation.

