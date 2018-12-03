Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/KDKA) — Police say a man from Butler County shot and killed another man and before turning the gun on himself at a home in Tennessee.

Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron tells news outlets 47-year-old Sonny Coulter shot 29-year-old Ethan Love before pulling the shotgun’s trigger on himself Thursday afternoon. Aaron says the shooting happened outside Coulter’s home.

Coulter is from Boyers, in Marion Township. He served time in Pennsylvania for leading police on a high-speed chase while drunk in 2009.

Police say Love was in a relationship with a woman who has children with Coulter, and Coulter allegedly threatened Love with a shovel this month.

Police say a neighbor who called 911 received a text from Coulter saying he killed someone. Coulter’s ex-girlfriend also alerted authorities after Coulter video-called to tell her about the shooting.

Police say Coulter told her he was not going to prison and where his body would be. He died moments after officers arrived at his home.

