Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Butler County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a teenager after a SWAT situation that stretched into early this morning.

Officers were initially called to a home on Standard Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

They thought the suspect, 37-year-old Danny Nichols, was inside.

They had the home surrounded for hours, and after getting an arrest and search warrant, they discovered Nichols was not inside. It all wrapped up around 1 a.m.

Butler County Emergency Services was called to the scene to assist.

Authorities have not released what the relationship between Nichols and the teen is.

However, there is a felony warrant out for Nichols for strangulation.

Anyone with information on the Nichols’ whereabouts is asked to call Butler County 911.