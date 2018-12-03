Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With support from its sponsors, like Highmark, First Night Pittsburgh is celebrating a quarter century.

“We are so excited for this year — the silver jubilee 25th anniversary of Pittsburgh’s First Night,” Pittsburgh Cultural Trust President and CEO J. Kevin McMahon said.

This year, like every year, there will be a little something for everyone. There will be performances from various artists, two fireworks displays and its signature parade.

Durand Jones and the Indications will be this year’s headliner on the main stage.

Performances will be held on other stages as well, such as Elias Khouri on the Dollar Bank Stage.

“It’s gonna be a little funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll. I’m gonna be doing a mix of originals and covers from the ’70s,” Khouri said.

Organizations like the CLO Cabaret, August Wilson Center and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will also put on shows throughout the day.

First Night is a night for families and friends to bring in the New Year in a fun, family-friendly, interactive way.

Jamie Todd is credited with starting the annual celebration back in 1994.

“You know, my goal was to expose people to the music and dance and theatre that the cultural activities that are available in Downtown Pittsburgh to people from throughout the region,” Todd said.

You can enjoy all First Night has to offer for just $10 and experience additional perks by purchasing a VIP button for $40.

“I’m so proud of what it’s become. It’s certainly been a part of my life and I think it’s a part of Pittsburgh’s life too,” Todd said.