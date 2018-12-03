Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a man killed at his McKeesport auto repair shop Friday afternoon.

John Benedek, 41, was shot multiple times outside J&M Automotive Services.

According to police, 46-year-old Eben Brown confronted Benedek about some work done on his vehicle before shooting him.

Brown later turned himself in to police. He is being charged with criminal homicide.

Benedek leaves behind a son and several step-children.

More than $11,000 had been donated by 155 people just 23 hours after the GoFundMe launched.

To donate, click here: gofundme.com/6i46joo