Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a man killed at his McKeesport auto repair shop Friday afternoon.
John Benedek, 41, was shot multiple times outside J&M Automotive Services.
According to police, 46-year-old Eben Brown confronted Benedek about some work done on his vehicle before shooting him.
Brown later turned himself in to police. He is being charged with criminal homicide.
- RELATED STORY: Police: Fight Over Vehicle Repairs May Have Prompted McKeesport Shooting, Arrest Made
Benedek leaves behind a son and several step-children.
More than $11,000 had been donated by 155 people just 23 hours after the GoFundMe launched.
To donate, click here: gofundme.com/6i46joo