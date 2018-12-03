Filed Under:GoFundMe, John Benedek, Local TV, McKeesport, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a man killed at his McKeesport auto repair shop Friday afternoon.

John Benedek, 41, was shot multiple times outside J&M Automotive Services.

According to police, 46-year-old Eben Brown confronted Benedek about some work done on his vehicle before shooting him.

Brown later turned himself in to police. He is being charged with criminal homicide.

Benedek leaves behind a son and several step-children.

More than $11,000 had been donated by 155 people just 23 hours after the GoFundMe launched.

To donate, click here: gofundme.com/6i46joo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s