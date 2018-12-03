Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirate Josh Harrison won’t be returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So the former Pirates second baseman decided to move his family back to his hometown of Cincinnati.

Rather than moving everything Harrison and his family had accumulated after 8 years, our news partners at the Post-Gazette report that Harrison is donating the contents of his house to charity.

“We just wanted to make sure that those who need it had an opportunity to get it,” Harrison told MLB.com.

Harrison donated the contents of his Wexford home to the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

All the contents of two bedrooms, a full living room, a kitchen complete with pots and pans, even the dishes and food.

“That was home for us for the past however-many years,” Harrison said in a phone interview to MLB.com. “Considering where we were, we were like, ‘Man, we know there are people in Pittsburgh that can use it.’ It was just a matter of finding somebody.”

There’s reportedly enough stuff to fill a 26 foot moving truck.

The idea to donate the items reportedly started thanks to Robby Incmikoski, the Pirates’ sideline reporter for AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Every season, Incmikoski collects unused bar soap during the Bucs’ road trips and asks players to do the same and donate theirs.

And every November, Incmikoski donates that soap and serves dinner at the Extravagant Love Makeover Project, which provides a day of pampering for women from shelters throughout the city.

Harrison is reportedly one of several players who regularly donates his soap, so he asked Incmikoski.

Incmikoski served as a liaison between the Harrisons and the Light of Life Rescue Mission, and they scheduled a pickup at the Harrisons’ place on Saturday.