POINT BREEZE (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing teenager from Point Breeze.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police says 15-year-old Alandra McCallum was last seen on Wednesday.

Further details have not been released.

Anyone who sees McCallum or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Missing Persons detectives at (412) 323-7141.