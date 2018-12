Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a crash in Westmoreland County on Monday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Route 30 near Skellytown Road in North Huntingdon Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, two vehicles were involved in the crash and two people were transported to local hospitals.

Route 30 was shut down but has since reopened.

