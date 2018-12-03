Filed Under:General Motors, Layoffs, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s two U.S. senators say they’ll meet with the head of General Motors this week to discuss what can be done to stop its northeastern Ohio assembly plant from closing.

GM announced last week it will stop making the Chevy Cruze at its Lordstown plant by March and that it’s considering closing the plant for good. It’s part of a massive restructuring for the automaker.

LORDSTOWN, OH – NOVEMBER 26: An exterior view of the GM Lordstown Plant on November 26, 2018 in Lordstown, Ohio. GM said it would end production at five North American plants including Lordstown, and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce. The GM Lordstown Plant assembles the Chevy Cruze. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown say they’ll meet with GM chief executive Mary Barra on Wednesday in Washington.

Both senators say they’ve given the company proposals and want Detroit-based GM to work with them to save the plant near Youngstown.

GM has about 1,500 people at its Lordstown operation. It has eliminated two shifts and 3,000 employees there since the beginning of 2017.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

