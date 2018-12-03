Filed Under:Anaheim Ducks, Daniel Sprong, Local TV, Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Daniel Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Pens will get defenseman Marcus Pettersson in return for Sprong.

The team confirmed the trade Monday afternoon.

ANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 24: Marcus Pettersson #28 of the Anaheim Ducks skates past Brendan Perlini #11 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL preseason game at Honda Center on September 24, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pettersson was a second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut Feb. 15, 2018.

The 22-year-old defenseman averaged 13:37 of ice time in 22 games, and his plus-5 rating was third among Ducks defensemen after he made his debut.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 28: Markus Pettersson of the Anaheim Ducks poses for a portrait during the 2014 NHL Draft at the Wells Fargo Center on June 28, 2014 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The Penguins say Pettersson is playing an his entry-level contract and is signed through the end of the regular season.

