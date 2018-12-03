Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Daniel Sprong to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Pens will get defenseman Marcus Pettersson in return for Sprong.

The team confirmed the trade Monday afternoon.

Pettersson was a second-round pick by the Ducks in the 2014 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut Feb. 15, 2018.

The 22-year-old defenseman averaged 13:37 of ice time in 22 games, and his plus-5 rating was third among Ducks defensemen after he made his debut.

The Penguins say Pettersson is playing an his entry-level contract and is signed through the end of the regular season.