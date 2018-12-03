Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Transportation Security Administration officials say the confiscated a loaded handgun from a Fayette County woman’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to the TSA, the woman – from Markleysburg – was stopped at a security checkpoint.

They found a .32-caliber handgun in her bag with eight bullets in the chamber.

Allegheny County Police were called in, confiscated the weapon and questioned the woman.

She’ll face a civil penalty for being found with the gun at the checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $3,900.

So far this year, TSA officers have stopped 32 guns at Pittsburgh International checkpoints.