Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you loved the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody,” then you’re going to be excited about this concert announcement.

“The Rhapsody Tour” with Queen and Adam Lambert is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

The 23-date arena and stadium tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Original members of Queen, Brian May and Roger Tour, are heading across the United States and Canada with Lambert on lead vocals.

Tickets for the “The Rhapsody Tour” go on sale to the public this Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the PPG Paints Arena website here.