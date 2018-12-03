PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers could not hold on to a 23-7 halftime lead and fell to the LA Chargers 33-30 on Sunday Night Football.

The loss was the first time Pittsburgh had blown a 16 point lead at home in franchise history. The team was previously 174-0-1 all time when ahead by 16 points on home soil. It was also the first time they blew a 16 point lead overall since November of 1981 in a game on the road against Seattle.

The tough loss had members of Steelers Nation acting out during and following the game.

Questionable calls and no calls from the officiating crew during the game were the concern for many, but Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin would not give his take on the situation.

“I’m going to keep my mouth shut because I have sent enough of my money to New York.”

Fans on the other hand were not so silent on Twitter.

“I BETTER SEE THAT ENITIRE OFFICIATING CREW FIRED AFTER THE STEELERS VS CHARGERS GAME! @NFL Chargers should have 2 more Losses!”

“The officiating last night was atrocious…An absolute disgrace.”

Some fans did not put all of the blame on the refs, but the loss did have fans down in the dumps the next day.

“Such a frustrating loss. This is team is so talented and are throwing games away. There is no way this team should finish 9-6-1, which is looking pretty realistic right now.”

“Now I had time to sleep on this Steelers loss and reflect . We can’t continue to give games away in the 2nd half . No chance we contend this year if we can’t correct that!”

The Steelers sit at 7-4-1 on the season after the Chargers loss. Pittsburgh holds a slim 1/2 game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North.

Over the next month, the team will head to Oakland to face the Raiders, host the Patriots at Heinz Field, take on the Saints in New Orleans and finish the year with a home game against the Bengals.