UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — The Uniontown High School football team will remain in the WPIAL.

The school board voted down a proposal to withdraw from the league at a meeting Monday night.

The Red Raiders have been winless the past two seasons.

The team is in the 3A division but plays against bigger schools in the 4A schedule.

Parents were concerned withdrawing from the league could hurt the student athletes.

Only two school board members were in favor of moving forward with the proposal. Six others rejected it.

