PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail Wednesday to honor the National Day of Mourning.

President Donald Trump has proclaimed Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

In honor of the National Day of Mourning, regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity will be suspended for the day.

The USPS says there will be limited package delivery service so that customers and business partners won’t be negatively affected during the remainder of the holiday season.

