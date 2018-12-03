  • KDKA TVOn Air

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the corruption trial of Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

The two-term Republican is charged with two counts of theft and one count of conflict of interest for allegedly forcing staff members to perform duties for his re-election campaign, including fundraising.

westmoreland county sheriff jonathan held Jury Selection To Begin For Westmoreland Co. Sheriffs Corruption Case

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The trial is expected to last about a week.

Prosecutors claim they have video that backs up some of the charges. One current and one former employee testified at a preliminary hearing that Held ordered them to work on his re-election campaign in 2014 and 2015.

The Tribune-Review reports Held has denied the charges and has said they come from disgruntled former employees.

