ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – Aliquippa Assistant Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle is facing charges in two separate cases, one for sending a lewd video to a minor and another for recording a conversation with then police chief Don Couch, without the chiefs knowledge.

Perciavalle was named police chief replacing the suspended Couch, but two days later he was charged with sending a lewd video to a 17-year-old girl who happens to be the daughter of a police officer.

Police discovered the video while investigating the death of Rachel DelTondo because the juvenile involved is a key figure in that investigation.

Perciavalle’s defense attorney, Steven Carl Townsend, says he was held over for trial but the most serious charges were dropped.

“The spirit of the statue is not what went on here, this was an accident,” said Townsend. “It looked like his family member, just like his daughter. There was never any criminal intention to disseminate a message that would tend to corrupt the morals of her.”

Perciavalle was held over for trial in the case of wiretapping.