PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers announced that James Conner will miss Sunday’s game against the Raiders with an ankle sprain.

Mike Tomlin says James Conner has an ankle sprain. A more significant issue than they first thought —#Steelers — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 4, 2018

Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the announcement during his weekly news conference. The Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds to the 53-man roster from the practice squad earlier Tuesday to add depth to the position.

Tomlin was asked if he he will go into the game with a running back by committee during the press conference.

“That is our intention as we sit here,” Tomlin said.

Currently, the Steelers have Rookie Jaylen Samuels and veteran Stevan Ridley along with the addition of Edmunds at the position.

The Steelers take on the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday afternoon at 4:25 pm.