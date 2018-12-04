Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Market District Chef Ben D’Amico is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some easy tips for entertaining this holiday season!

Bourbon Apricot Glaze

Compliments of Market District Executive Sous Chef Josh Arnold

Makes: 1½ cups

Prep Time: 10 min.

Cook Time: 10 min.

Cool Time: 10 min.

3 fl. oz. bourbon, divided

½ lb. dried apricots, sliced into slivers

¼ cup water

Pinch of nutmeg

½ cup light brown sugar

1. Flame off 1 oz. of bourbon in a shallow pan.

2. Fold in apricots, add the water and nutmeg bring to a simmer.

3. Fold in brown sugar, slowly mixing in the remainder of the bourbon and bring to a simmer.

4. Allow the apricot sugar mixture to simmer for 5 minutes on low and then turn off.

5. Allow to sit and thicken for 10 minutes before using or serving.

Nutritional Information (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories 120, Fat 0g, Sat. Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg, Sodium 5mg, Total Carbohydrate 25g, Fiber 2g, Sugars 23g, Protein 1g

Nutritional values are based on data from the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.

Baked Brie Bowl

Compliments of Market District Executive Chef Jennifer Bargisen

Serves: 10

Prep Time: 15 min.

Cook Time: 20 min.

1 Market District Sour Dough Boule

3 Tbsp. Market District extra virgin olive oil or melted butter

1 cup of Bourbon Apricot Glaze, divided

1 8 oz. wheel of Market District Brie

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. Cut a 4-inch diameter circle in the top center of the boule. Remove the circle and carefully scoop out most of the bread filling from the inside of the boule. Cut bread into cubes to serve with your bowl later. Brush olive oil or butter on the inside and outside of the bread.

3. Place 3 tablespoons of Bourbon Apricot Glaze on the bottom of the boule. Cut the Brie round in half and tuck into the bowl on top of the glaze. Pour the remainder of the glaze on top of the Brie.

4. Put the circle top back on top and place on a tray lined with foil.

5. Bake for 20 minutes or until hot all the way through. Serve with circle top slightly askew.

Nutritional Information (Per serving):

Calories 350, Fat 12g, Sat. Fat 5g, Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 420mg, Total Carbohydrate 49g, Fiber 2g, Sugars 25g, Protein 10g

Nutritional values are based on data from the USDA National Nutrient Database for Standard Reference. Actual nutritional values may vary due to preparation techniques, variations related to suppliers, regional and seasonal differences, or rounding.