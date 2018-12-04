Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — Police have a suspect in custody, but are still searching for a weapon after a man and woman were stabbed multiple times overnight in Millvale.

The stabbing was first reported around 12:45 a.m. at a home on Evergreen Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as Shawn Holtgraver, later called police wanting to turn himself in. He was taken into custody and is now facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, harassment and tampering with evidence.

According to the criminal complaint, the people living inside the home where the stabbing happened told police that Holtgraver broke in and got into a fight with one of the victims, David Wolf.

During the confrontation, police say Wolf and a woman, Jessica Demas, were stabbed.

Wolf suffered wounds to his head, hip and rib cage. Demas was wounded in the head and face.

Holtgraver ran out the back door, investigators say taking the folding knife used in the incident with him.

Police searched the home of Holtgraver’s father, but did not find him.

After 1 a.m., investigators say Holtgraver called 911, giving his located to the dispatcher, and sending police to River Avenue between the 31st Street and 16th Street Bridges, where he was taken into custody.

During his arrest, police say Holtgraver – who is described as being 6-feet-5-inches tall and 300 pounds – said he did it in self-defense and threw the knife into the Allegheny River. He also told officers he had been ripped off by Wolf many times, and he went to the home to “make things right.”

Police searched near the river for the knife, but have not found it.

Holtgraver was evaluated at UPMC Mercy Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident. There’s been no word on the condition of the two victims.

In addition to Millvale Police, Pittsburgh, Shaler, Reserve and Etna police officers also assisted in the investigation.

