PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New video shows another violent fight during the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Charges.
This time it was a pregnant Chargers fan who was choked by a Steelers fan.
The video shows a man in a Steelers jersey fighting with another man, when the woman gets in middle he grabs her by the throat before letting go.
At one point the man is seen nearly pushing the Chargers fan over the railing.
Still photos of the incident started circulating Tuesday morning after a story in the Pittsburgh Current was posted online.
The Current says that 26-year old woman is pregnant, and the couple is from the San Diego area.
Daniel Minshew (who was wearing the Chargers suit) is the husband of the woman and told the Current, “I plan on calling police officials today about filing criminal charges, my wife and I attend several road games annually and I myself have been to approximately a dozen away games and have never experienced anything like we did Sunday night.”
The couple says the unidentified man yelled at the couple to sit down during the game before the fight started.
When asked about the number of incidents Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers said in a written statement they are aware of the altercation and investigating.
“At the conclusion of our investigation, we will turn over all information to authorities as they determine whether charges will be filed.”
The choking incident comes after another violent brawl was caught on camera in another section of Heinz Field during the game.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after video was posted to social media showing Steelers fans throwing beers, throwing fists, and even violently head-butting each other during the loss.
Today the Pittsburgh Police department said, “We are aware of this incident and investigating.”
Witness Garry Booker told KDKA-TV News he became aware of the bickering in the first half of the game.
“You can tell something was going on during the second half of the game. There were arguments regarding play calling, refereeing and many other things football related,” he said.
Booker said it appeared alcohol was a big factor in the escalating confrontation and he heard the two men arguing about whether Coach Mike Tomlin should be fired for the team’s troubles.
The Steelers say “We will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.”
Insanity. Over a football game? I have read stories about Eagles fans vandalizing vehicles of opposing teams fans during games. Is Pennsylvania the home state for idiots?
yeah only happens in pa you fuking idiot
Eagles fans vandalizing opposing teams fan’s cars? Im calling BS. Provide some type of link to this lie
PHUCK Football it is not safe for the fans or players.
AGREED…PHUCK FOOTBALL!
Guy should have been drinking root beer–apparently he can’t handle the real stuff.
While I have a well founded belief of NFL fans being complete losers, he did not choke her. His hand touched her throat kind of by accident for like .5 seconds.
Get a real job “Journalist”
Hey Harold… Go sit in the corner, until you grow up!
Peter Griffin Syndrome
Agreed with others. Too many drunk people getting too emotional over a game. That being said, briefly touching someone’s neck is not choking.
verb. 1 : to check or block normal breathing of by compressing or obstructing the trachea or by poisoning or adulterating available air
It would still count as assault, nonetheless.
Thanks Pittsburgh! You are beginning to make us Philly fans look downright classy;~)
Support a worthless product, meet worthless people.
Not for nuthin’ but…if you go into a stadium wearing the jersey of the visiting team, you are antagonizing the home fans. Root for whoever you want to root for, but don’t antagonize people by wearing the jersey of the enemy. For if you do, you deserve to be punched, beaten, stabbed, or whatever else the home fans want to do to you. Have some professional courtesy to the fans of the home team.
Your comment has to be a joke, or you are just fckng stupid. I am willing to give you the benefit of doubt, though.