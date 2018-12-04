PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers added running back Trey Edmunds to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday morning.

“We have promoted RB Trey Edmunds to our 53-man roster, and placed WR Justin Hunter on the Reserve/Injured List. We have also signed LB Matthew Thomas to the Practice Squad, and released LB Farrington Huguenin from the Practice Squad.”

We have promoted RB Trey Edmunds to our 53-man roster, and placed WR Justin Hunter on the Reserve/Injured List. We have also signed LB Matthew Thomas to the Practice Squad, and released LB Farrington Huguenin from the Practice Squad. MORE: https://t.co/2x3FZRXxE4 pic.twitter.com/pfdwJTkmZH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2018

The move comes after starting running back James Conner went down with a leg contusion in the 4th quarter of Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.

Edmunds is the older brother of safety Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers 2018 1st round draft pick.

Trey was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Maryland. He had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular season games. He started the 2018 season on the Steelers practice squad.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter, who was also hurt in Sunday Night Football, was placed on injured reserve to make room for Edmunds on the roster.

Linebacker Matthew Thomas was re-signed to the practice squad after being waived last week. Meanwhile, linebacker Farrington Huguenin was released from the practice squad.