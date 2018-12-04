  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Abuse, Local TV, Washington Area Humane Society, Washington County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EIGHTY-FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington Area Humane Society is asking for help from the public finding the person who dumped a dog found starving and neglected.

The shelter says Snowy came to them through animal control. They believe someone dumped her, and left her to starve.

snowy dog Washington Co. Animal Shelter Takes In Neglected, Severely Emaciated Dog

(Source: Washington Area Humane Society)

sleeping snowy dog Washington Co. Animal Shelter Takes In Neglected, Severely Emaciated Dog

(Source: Washington Area Humane Society)

Though severely emaciated, vets at the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center South say her tests did not “show anything too serious.”

However, she will go to a foster home for several weeks until she can get back to a healthy weight.

Anyone with information on where Snowy came from, or her previous owner, is asked to contact the Washington Area Humane Society immediately. Information can be kept confidential.

You can call their Humane Society police officers at 724-222-7387 x109.

If you would like to donate to help with Snowy’s care, visit their website here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s