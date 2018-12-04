Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EIGHTY-FOUR, Pa. (KDKA) — The Washington Area Humane Society is asking for help from the public finding the person who dumped a dog found starving and neglected.

The shelter says Snowy came to them through animal control. They believe someone dumped her, and left her to starve.

Though severely emaciated, vets at the Pittsburgh Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center South say her tests did not “show anything too serious.”

However, she will go to a foster home for several weeks until she can get back to a healthy weight.

Anyone with information on where Snowy came from, or her previous owner, is asked to contact the Washington Area Humane Society immediately. Information can be kept confidential.

You can call their Humane Society police officers at 724-222-7387 x109.

If you would like to donate to help with Snowy’s care, visit their website here.