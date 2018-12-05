Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A reward is being offered for information about the suspected gunman in a pair of shootings in North Braddock.

Courde Daye is accused of shooting two men at a cell phone shop on Jones Avenue on back-to-back days. He’s been on the run since Nov. 20.

He goes by the nickname “Dae Dae” and frequents Swissvale and Braddock.

“In the first incident, it’s believed that Daye entered Cole Breeze mobile electronics store on Jones Avenue in North Braddock and shot the 44-year-old male victim in the leg. In the second incident the following day on the 20th, he entered Fa’s Market with a rifle and shot an 85-year-old male in his back,” Allegheny County Police Detective Michael Kuma said.

The Crime Stoppers number is (412) 255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.