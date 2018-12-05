Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DELMONT (KDKA) — Delmont Police are searching for an elderly woman who apparently wandered away from the personal care home.

According to the Delmont Borough Police Department and Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers, the 84-year-old woman was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at Ark Manor Personal Care Home on Sandra Drive.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a purple shirt, brown sweatshirt, pink plaid pants and a zip-up coat.

Ark Manor Personal Care Home could not provide any further details.

The missing woman’s name has not been released and a photo of her has not been made available.

