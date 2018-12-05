Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Police say a McKeesport man is facing charges after a road rage incident.

Officers were sent to State Route 837 at Center Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the 30-year-old McKeesport man was “dissatisfied with the way another driver was driving,” so he threw a beverage at the other car.

When the driver of the other car stopped to see if his vehicle had been damaged, the 30-year-old McKeesport man rammed the other car two times.

The man was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, reckless driving and criminal mischief.