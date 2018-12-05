Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cold temperatures and snowy conditions have created some slick driving conditions about the area.

Icy conditions were reported early this morning on the Mansfield Bridge, heading toward Dravosburg. At least one car was being towed after crashing.

#BREAKING: Icy conditions causing crashes on the Mansfield Bridge on the Dravosburg side. Be safe out on the roads! @kdka #upwithkdka pic.twitter.com/Cwh8sIzjLF — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 5, 2018

Elsewhere, a multi-vehicle accident at Mingo Road tied up traffic this morning on Interstate 79.

And, an accident on the inbound side of Route 28 in Blawnox created major traffic headaches for drivers in that area. The vehicle was towed away.

Earlier accident in Blawnox to inbound RT-28 is clearing right now–the tow truck is pulling away. Conditions are slick though use extra caution, please! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/EOomNVSpnZ — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 5, 2018

Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on the roads.

