PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cold temperatures and snowy conditions have created some slick driving conditions about the area.

Icy conditions were reported early this morning on the Mansfield Bridge, heading toward Dravosburg. At least one car was being towed after crashing.

Elsewhere, a multi-vehicle accident at Mingo Road tied up traffic this morning on Interstate 79.

And, an accident on the inbound side of Route 28 in Blawnox created major traffic headaches for drivers in that area. The vehicle was towed away.

Drivers are being urged to use extra caution on the roads.

