WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three door-to-door salesmen were arrested after being accused of alarming tenants at an Indiana County apartment building.

State troopers were sent to the apartment building on North 1st Street in White Township around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of door-to-door salesmen who were acting suspiciously.

According to state police, the three salesmen, who were soliciting sales for an electric company, were acting aggressively and alarming the tenants in the building.

Troopers said they found the salesmen and found they were in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects — who are all from Delaware and between the ages of 20 and 22 — were taken into custody, processed and released pending the filing of charges.